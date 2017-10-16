Mild, Cool Temps Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mild, Cool Temps Across Eastern Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Rather uneventful weather will occur for the next few days while another storm system nears the region sometime this weekend with a chance for a few showers or storms.   Cool weather will remain today with highs near 70 before a surface ridge of high pressure moves eastward allowing south winds to return Tuesday through the end of the week.   This will also signal another slow warming trend with daytime highs eventually into the upper 70s to lower 80s Friday and Saturday.    Clear sky and dry air this morning will allow temps dropping to near the local dew point with some patchy frost a possibility in some of the valley locations of northern and northeastern Oklahoma.   This is not expected to last long or become significant.  

The pattern will support a rather benign upper level chart for the next few days with a mid-level (and our current surface ridge) of high pressure developing during the next 24 to 36 hours.   This ridge will eventually slide eastward while another trough across the west coast begins to develop and moves to the east late week into the weekend.   A surface low will eventually form across the Rockies by midweek with gusty south winds advancing across the southern plains Wednesday through Saturday along with slowly increasing low level moisture and temps.    As the above-mentioned trough ejects east this weekend another surface boundary will move across part of the state bringing showers and storms back to part of Oklahoma.   A new cut-off low attempts to develop at the base of the trough across the southwestern our southern portion of the U.S. early next week.    

In summary, pleasant and sunny weather will remain today and for several days this week.   After chilly weather this morning, daytime highs will move into the upper 60s or lower 70s this afternoon with light and variable winds.

