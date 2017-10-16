Former Tulsa Police Officer's Trial For Murder Resumes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Former Tulsa Police Officer's Trial For Murder Resumes

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Several people who lived in the neighborhood where Shannon Kepler shot and killed Jeremey Lake testified in his fourth murder trial today.

Witness Josh Mills, who claims he was on he porch outside and witnessed Jeremey Lake approach a black SUV, reach out to shake the hand of the person driving then that person got out and shot lake in the back as he walked away.

10/13/2017 Related Story: Prosecutors Taking A New Approach In Fourth Murder Trial Of Ex-Tulsa Cop

Monday, some of the witnesses described the scene as chaotic with a number of people gathering once police arrived, but two of them testified they didn't see anyone remove a gun from the scene.

All along, attorneys for Kepler have been saying he pulled the trigger because Lake pulled a gun on him, but many officers who have been interviewed and were on the scene said they didn't see a gun on or around Lake's body.

Monday, one neighbor testified he saw a tall shadowy figure walking toward an SUV with a gun in hand, turns around and shoots a man lying on the ground one or two more times 

Monday afternoon, the defense asked the judge to determine if Mills was competent to testify because last evening there was some sort of incident that led him to voluntarily enter himself into a psychiatric facility. After questioning him and observing his demeanor, Judge Holmes determined he was a competent witness. 

