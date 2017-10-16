Barnsdall Residents Killed In Tulsa County Highway Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Barnsdall Residents Killed In Tulsa County Highway Crash

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol say two Barnsdall residents died in a SUV crash on Highway 11 north of Skiatook late Sunday.  

They were identified as Roy Roberts, 50, and Cindy Roberts, 47.  

Troopers said the 2005 Chevy Tahoe was southbound when the driver ran off the road, sideswiped one tree and hit a second tree head-on.

The crash, which happened just before 11:15 p.m., closed the highway for over three hours.

The OHP says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Skiatook Firefighters assisted OHP on the wreck.

  • FBI Works To Stop Fake Kidnapping Calls

    The FBI is launching a new campaign to fight the growing problem of fake kidnapping calls. That's when criminals lie about taking a loved one and then demand money. The scam has been reported in Green Country. Investigators say a lot of the calls come from criminals in Mexican prisons. They say prisoners use smuggled cell phones to random-dial numbers in the U.S. and make their threats, then prisoners' friends or family pick up the cash sent by victims to money transfer ...More >>
  • Sex Ed Lesson Upsets Green Country Parents

    A graphic sex education lesson has some Green Country parents upset after they said the lesson told their 12-year-old children different ways to have sex.

