Barnsdall Residents Killed In Tulsa County Highway Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol say two Barnsdall residents died in a SUV crash on Highway 11 north of Skiatook late Sunday.

They were identified as Roy Roberts, 50, and Cindy Roberts, 47.

Troopers said the 2005 Chevy Tahoe was southbound when the driver ran off the road, sideswiped one tree and hit a second tree head-on.

The crash, which happened just before 11:15 p.m., closed the highway for over three hours.

The OHP says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Skiatook Firefighters assisted OHP on the wreck.