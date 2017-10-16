Masked Man Forces His Way Into Tulsa Woman's Home, Police Say

Police are looking for the man they say forced his way into a woman's home overnight and fired a shot during an armed robbery attempt. Authorities say it happened just before 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 48th Street.

The woman told police when she went to open the door to check her mailbox, an armed man wearing a mask was standing outside. She says the man forced his way inside and demanded money. During a struggle, police say the suspect fired a single round, but no one was injured.

Officers say the man ran off when he realized the victim was not home alone at the time. The woman wasn't able to give police a good description of the man and wasn't sure if he had a car or ran off.

If you know anything about the home invasion and attempted robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.