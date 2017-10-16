Tulsa Teen Injured In Deadly Purcell Crash Visits Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Teen Injured In Deadly Purcell Crash Visits Home

Izzy Kitterman [Facebook] Izzy Kitterman [Facebook]
Zach VanHorn, Erin Vanhorn, Beck Kitterman and Lizzie Edwards Zach VanHorn, Erin Vanhorn, Beck Kitterman and Lizzie Edwards
JENKS, Oklahoma -

A survivor of a crash that killed three children and a woman over the summer is coming back to Tulsa area for a brief visit.

Izzy Kitterman is at the Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany and hasn't been back to Tulsa since the crash near Purcell in July.

Her family has been keeping thousands of people up-to-date on her progress through the Facebook page "Spreading and Sharing Love for Izzy Kitterman."

The most recent post said the 13-year-old gets to come home for a school and home evaluation for one day and she is excited.

Izzy's brother, 10-year-old Beck, and her step-sister, 13-year-old Lizzie Edwards, died when the SUV they were in crashed into a semi truck. The crash also killed the driver, Erin VanHorn and her 10-year-old son Zachary.

Lauren VanHorn, 13, was also seriously hurt, but she is also back home. Her younger sister was in the vehicle but was not hurt.

Izzy's dad said on Facebook his daughter is fearless.

8/1/2017 Related Story: Young Jenks Crash Survivors Undergo Medical Procedures

He also said they're hoping to be home for good doing outpatient therapy by next month.

  • FBI Works To Stop Fake Kidnapping Calls

    FBI Works To Stop Fake Kidnapping Calls

    The FBI is launching a new campaign to fight the growing problem of fake kidnapping calls. That's when criminals lie about taking a loved one and then demand money. The scam has been reported in Green Country. Investigators say a lot of the calls come from criminals in Mexican prisons. They say prisoners use smuggled cell phones to random-dial numbers in the U.S. and make their threats, then prisoners' friends or family pick up the cash sent by victims to money transfer ...More >>
  • Sex Ed Lesson Upsets Green Country Parents

    Sex Ed Lesson Upsets Green Country Parents

    A graphic sex education lesson has some Green Country parents upset after they said the lesson told their 12-year-old children different ways to have sex.

