Tulsa Teen Injured In Deadly Purcell Crash Visits Home

A survivor of a crash that killed three children and a woman over the summer is coming back to Tulsa area for a brief visit.

Izzy Kitterman is at the Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany and hasn't been back to Tulsa since the crash near Purcell in July.

Her family has been keeping thousands of people up-to-date on her progress through the Facebook page "Spreading and Sharing Love for Izzy Kitterman."

The most recent post said the 13-year-old gets to come home for a school and home evaluation for one day and she is excited.

Izzy's brother, 10-year-old Beck, and her step-sister, 13-year-old Lizzie Edwards, died when the SUV they were in crashed into a semi truck. The crash also killed the driver, Erin VanHorn and her 10-year-old son Zachary.

Lauren VanHorn, 13, was also seriously hurt, but she is also back home. Her younger sister was in the vehicle but was not hurt.

Izzy's dad said on Facebook his daughter is fearless.

He also said they're hoping to be home for good doing outpatient therapy by next month.