George Strait Adds Second Tulsa Performance

Country legend George Strait has added a second Tulsa show. It will be Friday, June 1 - one night before the previously scheduled performance.

Strait will appear at the BOK Center, which says "unprecedented ticket demand" led to the second Strait Down Route 66 engagement. The first show sold out within seconds of going on sale to the public, the BOK Center said.

Strait has only played a handful of shows since announcing his retirement in 2012. Tickets to the newly added show will go on sale this Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m.

Strait was the first artist announced for BOK Center's "10 for 10" concert series in 2018 that celebrates the arena's 10th anniversary. General Manager Jeff Nickler said nearly 40,000 country music fans are expected to converge on the city next summer.

"We anticipate the economic impact of this weekend to rival that of the NCAA basketball tournament last year," he said.

For more information about ticket's to Strait's performance, go the BOK Center's website.