Oklahoma Leaf Peepers Have New Tool For Fall Foliage - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Leaf Peepers Have New Tool For Fall Foliage

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Ever go touring to see the changing colors of fall leaves and wish you'd gone a week earlier or later? Leaf peepers have a new tool to predict prime viewing times. 

A National Parks website featuring the Smoky Mountains published an interactive tool you can use to plan your trip. The 2017 Fall Foliage Map predicts the best day to view the changing colors of trees across the nation.

"While no tool can be 100 percent accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year," said creators of the Fall Foliage Prediction Map.

Check it out here, then go to the Oklahoma State Parks website to find the perfect route.

  • NewsMore>>

  • FBI Works To Stop Fake Kidnapping Calls

    FBI Works To Stop Fake Kidnapping Calls

    The FBI is launching a new campaign to fight the growing problem of fake kidnapping calls. That's when criminals lie about taking a loved one and then demand money. The scam has been reported in Green Country. Investigators say a lot of the calls come from criminals in Mexican prisons. They say prisoners use smuggled cell phones to random-dial numbers in the U.S. and make their threats, then prisoners' friends or family pick up the cash sent by victims to money transfer ...More >>
    The FBI is launching a new campaign to fight the growing problem of fake kidnapping calls. That's when criminals lie about taking a loved one and then demand money. The scam has been reported in Green Country. Investigators say a lot of the calls come from criminals in Mexican prisons. They say prisoners use smuggled cell phones to random-dial numbers in the U.S. and make their threats, then prisoners' friends or family pick up the cash sent by victims to money transfer ...More >>

  • Sex Ed Lesson Upsets Green Country Parents

    Sex Ed Lesson Upsets Green Country Parents

    A graphic sex education lesson has some Green Country parents upset after they said the lesson told their 12-year-old children different ways to have sex.

    More >>

    A graphic sex education lesson has some Green Country parents upset after they said the lesson told their 12-year-old children different ways to have sex.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.