Oklahoma Leaf Peepers Have New Tool For Fall Foliage

Ever go touring to see the changing colors of fall leaves and wish you'd gone a week earlier or later? Leaf peepers have a new tool to predict prime viewing times.

A National Parks website featuring the Smoky Mountains published an interactive tool you can use to plan your trip. The 2017 Fall Foliage Map predicts the best day to view the changing colors of trees across the nation.

"While no tool can be 100 percent accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year," said creators of the Fall Foliage Prediction Map.

Check it out here, then go to the Oklahoma State Parks website to find the perfect route.