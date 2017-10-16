"Me Too" Trend On Social Media Raises Awareness About Sexual Assault

People are using the hashtag "#MeToo" on Twitter to raise awareness about sexual assault and harassment. A post shared by actress Alyssa Milano explains that if people who have been sexually assaulted or harassed tweet "me too," it might "give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Actresses Debra Messing, Ana Paquin and Anika Noni-Rose are among the thousands who have taken part in the "#MeToo" trend. "Hamilton" actor, Javier Muñoz, also tweeted "me too," and shared that he was a victim of sexual assault or harassment "multiple times."

It is unclear who started the hashtag -- which has been used almost 6,000 times -- but many are replying to actress Alyssa Milano's post explaining the purpose of "Me Too."

The trend comes after several people have taken to Twitter to speak out against Harvey Weinstein's alleged history of sexual assault, including some of his alleged victims.

More than 30 women have come forward with accusations against the embattled Hollywood movie mogul. The accusations against Weinstein have also opened up a wider discussion about sexual assault in Hollywood as well as in other industries.

Milano, a star of the long-running sitcom "Who's the Boss," previously wrote a blog last week pegged to the Weinstein fallout.

"While I am sickened and angered over the disturbing accusations of Weinstein's sexual predation and abuse of power, I'm happy -- ecstatic even -- that it has opened up a dialogue around the continued sexual harassment, objectification and degradation of women."

Here's a look at other tweets in support of the #MeToo hashtag: