Tulsa Police Issue Silver Alert For Man With Alzheimer's

Tulsa Police have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly Tulsa man with Alzheimer's Disease. Robert Lively was last seen around 10 a.m. at 7334 South Olympia Avenue in Tulsa.

A family friend told News On 6 the 71-year-old man was shopping with his wife at Tulsa Hills Monday, October 16 when the couple became separated.

Lively's wife went to look for him at their car, and it was gone. Robert Lively was wearing a gray jacket, dark green shirt and blue jeans. He is believed to be driving a rusty red 2009 Ford Explorer with Oklahoma tags: HRE257.

Police say there is also a black and white Pomeranian in the vehicle. Authorities don't know where he might be, but he likes the downtown Coney Islander, and he also could be headed to the Grand Lake RV Resort on Duck Creek where the couple has a trailer.

If you see the vehicle or Lively, call 911.

