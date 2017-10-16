Sand Springs Police Arrest Domestic Violence Suspect Thanks To A - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Sand Springs Police Arrest Domestic Violence Suspect Thanks To Alleged Victim's Brother

Matthew Mathena. [Tulsa County Jail] Matthew Mathena. [Tulsa County Jail]
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a domestic violence suspect thanks to tips from the alleged victim's brother.

Sand Springs officers arrested Matthew Mathena for kidnapping and assault and battery.

Police say the woman called her brother and left the phone on.

The brother claims he could hear Mathena beating up his sister and threatening to kill her.

The brother was able to direct police where to find Mathena.

