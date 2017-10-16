Cherokee Nation Citizen Named New Director Of BIA - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Cherokee Nation Citizen Named New Director Of BIA

Posted: Updated:
Bryan Rice Bryan Rice
WASHINGTON -

The U.S. Secretary of the Interior announced Monday that a Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma citizen has been named the new director of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. 

Bryan Rice, who began his new position Monday, October 16, was most recently serving as the head of the Interior's Office of Wildland Fire, according to a news release from U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.

The BIA is the federal agency that coordinates government-to-government relations with 567 federally recognized tribes in the United States. 

Rice has experience leading Forestry, Wildland Fire, and Tribal programs across Interior, BIA, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to the news release. 

His federal government career has spanned nearly 20 years, beginning with service on the Helena Interagency Hotshot Crew for the U.S. Forest Service in Montana. 

Rice attended school in the Midwest in Whitewater, Wisconsin and Peoria, Illinois.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champagne and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alaska – Southeast, according to the Interior. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • FBI Works To Stop Fake Kidnapping Calls

    FBI Works To Stop Fake Kidnapping Calls

    The FBI is launching a new campaign to fight the growing problem of fake kidnapping calls. That's when criminals lie about taking a loved one and then demand money. The scam has been reported in Green Country. Investigators say a lot of the calls come from criminals in Mexican prisons. They say prisoners use smuggled cell phones to random-dial numbers in the U.S. and make their threats, then prisoners' friends or family pick up the cash sent by victims to money transfer ...More >>
    The FBI is launching a new campaign to fight the growing problem of fake kidnapping calls. That's when criminals lie about taking a loved one and then demand money. The scam has been reported in Green Country. Investigators say a lot of the calls come from criminals in Mexican prisons. They say prisoners use smuggled cell phones to random-dial numbers in the U.S. and make their threats, then prisoners' friends or family pick up the cash sent by victims to money transfer ...More >>

  • Sex Ed Lesson Upsets Green Country Parents

    Sex Ed Lesson Upsets Green Country Parents

    A graphic sex education lesson has some Green Country parents upset after they said the lesson told their 12-year-old children different ways to have sex.

    More >>

    A graphic sex education lesson has some Green Country parents upset after they said the lesson told their 12-year-old children different ways to have sex.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.