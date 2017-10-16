Suspect Charged With Murder In Death Of Eufaula Man

The Wagoner Police Department and the FBI teamed up to catch a man attempting to meet with a 13-year-old girl for sex. The girl's mom thought it was suspicious when her daughter told her about some concerning text messages from a person she didn't know, so Wagoner law enforcement agencies worked together to put the suspect behind bars. "The way they spelled, the way they were talking — it just sounded like a child. I didn't really think anything of it,"...