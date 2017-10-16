Arrest Leads Rogers County Deputies To Thousands In Stolen Prope - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Arrest Leads Rogers County Deputies To Thousands In Stolen Property

Posted: Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An arrest in Rogers County led deputies to thousands of dollars‘ worth of stolen property.

Sheriff Scott Walton said he doesn't believe the suspect acted alone and said other arrests could be made.

The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture to Facebook of a suspect they say was stealing items from Sherwood Construction.

With the community's help, deputies identified the man in the photo as Jeremy Cupps.

"Cupps had been on our radar before," Walton said.

Court records show Cupps has an extensive criminal history in several counties across the state that includes drug charges, grand larceny and breaking and entering.

In Marcy, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said they had a run in with Cupps, saying he crashed into a couple's truck while running from officers.

No charges have been filed yet in that case.

"Cupps is no friend of anybody's. Certainly, a focus of multiple jurisdictions," Walton said.

With the community's help, deputies found out Cupps was working at Gills Truck Wash in Rogers County.

Walton said, "Our deputies come out to this location, as soon as Cupps sees them, he runs."

Deputies caught up with Cupps but they said he didn’t surrender without a fight.

"Fights with officers. Has to be tased and taken into custody," Walton said.

When deputies went back to the truck wash they found thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen items; construction tools and trailers are just a few of the items on the list.

"I certainly don't think we're through here, and I believe that we will see more agencies become involved in this investigation. We will see that the area that is concerned in thefts gets to be quite large,” Walton said.

Deputies are still looking for owners of some of the stolen property. If any of the items look familiar, call the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office at 918-342-9700.

  • CrimeMore>>

  • Foster Parent In Jail On Murder Complaint Of 10-Week-Old

    Foster Parent In Jail On Murder Complaint Of 10-Week-Old

    A foster parent is in the Oklahoma County Jail on a murder complaint..

    More >>

    A foster parent is in the Oklahoma County Jail on a murder complaint..

    More >>

  • Man Tried To Meet 13-Year-Old For Sex, Wagoner Police Say

    Man Tried To Meet 13-Year-Old For Sex, Wagoner Police Say

    The Wagoner Police Department and the FBI teamed up to catch a man attempting to meet with a 13-year-old girl for sex. The girl's mom thought it was suspicious when her daughter told her about some concerning text messages from a person she didn't know, so Wagoner law enforcement agencies worked together to put the suspect behind bars. "The way they spelled, the way they were talking — it just sounded like a child. I didn't really think anything of it,"...

    More >>

    The Wagoner Police Department and the FBI teamed up to catch a man attempting to meet with a 13-year-old girl for sex. The girl's mom thought it was suspicious when her daughter told her about some concerning text messages from a person she didn't know, so Wagoner law enforcement agencies worked together to put the suspect behind bars. "The way they spelled, the way they were talking — it just sounded like a child. I didn't really think anything of it,"...

    More >>

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.