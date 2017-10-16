Sand Springs Police Warn Of Car Break-Ins - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sand Springs Police Warn Of Car Break-Ins

Posted: Updated:
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

Sand Springs Police are asking people to contact them if their vehicles were broken into over the weekend after they learned about some vehicle burglaries through social media. 

Deputy Chief John Mars says Police need to know about crimes that have been committed and says posting on social media is not enough.

Early Sunday morning, video surveillance outside Glacia Rodriguez's home in Sand Springs captured thieves.

"They checked, my sons truck which was parked in the driveway,” said Rodriguez. “They went down that way; when they came back, they checked the neighbor across the street, they checked my husbands truck and they checked mine.”

She says several people were walking around checking the vehicles.

“I noticed there was stuff all pulled out of my glove box, and I started looking around to see if anything was missing,” she stated.

Rodriguez contacted Police. She says those people went through her unlocked car and fortunately took nothing important. But she says it's still unsettling to think that people were outside her home rummaging around.

Now she has questions. "Are you gonna eventually get braver and try to break into the house? Are my kids safe playing with the neighborhood kids?”

Mars says something like this could escalate. He says over the weekend they had several vehicle burglaries in that area and is asking people to remember to lock their cars.

"We don't often get called out to an auto burglary where there's a window smashed,” he said. “Most of the time the doors are unlocked."

News On Six received similar tips about vehicle break-ins in that area but we're told by Police only one person contacted them. Police say if you see something out of the ordinary pick up a phone and call them.

“Please, please reach out,” said Mars. “Contact the police department; get us in the loop so we can get out there and do what we do, to prevent these burglaries.”

  • NewsMore>>

  • FBI Works To Stop Fake Kidnapping Calls

    FBI Works To Stop Fake Kidnapping Calls

    The FBI is launching a new campaign to fight the growing problem of fake kidnapping calls. That's when criminals lie about taking a loved one and then demand money. The scam has been reported in Green Country. Investigators say a lot of the calls come from criminals in Mexican prisons. They say prisoners use smuggled cell phones to random-dial numbers in the U.S. and make their threats, then prisoners' friends or family pick up the cash sent by victims to money transfer ...More >>
    The FBI is launching a new campaign to fight the growing problem of fake kidnapping calls. That's when criminals lie about taking a loved one and then demand money. The scam has been reported in Green Country. Investigators say a lot of the calls come from criminals in Mexican prisons. They say prisoners use smuggled cell phones to random-dial numbers in the U.S. and make their threats, then prisoners' friends or family pick up the cash sent by victims to money transfer ...More >>

  • Sex Ed Lesson Upsets Green Country Parents

    Sex Ed Lesson Upsets Green Country Parents

    A graphic sex education lesson has some Green Country parents upset after they said the lesson told their 12-year-old children different ways to have sex.

    More >>

    A graphic sex education lesson has some Green Country parents upset after they said the lesson told their 12-year-old children different ways to have sex.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.