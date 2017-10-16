Sand Springs Police Warn Of Car Break-Ins

Sand Springs Police are asking people to contact them if their vehicles were broken into over the weekend after they learned about some vehicle burglaries through social media.

Deputy Chief John Mars says Police need to know about crimes that have been committed and says posting on social media is not enough.

Early Sunday morning, video surveillance outside Glacia Rodriguez's home in Sand Springs captured thieves.

"They checked, my sons truck which was parked in the driveway,” said Rodriguez. “They went down that way; when they came back, they checked the neighbor across the street, they checked my husbands truck and they checked mine.”

She says several people were walking around checking the vehicles.

“I noticed there was stuff all pulled out of my glove box, and I started looking around to see if anything was missing,” she stated.

Rodriguez contacted Police. She says those people went through her unlocked car and fortunately took nothing important. But she says it's still unsettling to think that people were outside her home rummaging around.

Now she has questions. "Are you gonna eventually get braver and try to break into the house? Are my kids safe playing with the neighborhood kids?”

Mars says something like this could escalate. He says over the weekend they had several vehicle burglaries in that area and is asking people to remember to lock their cars.

"We don't often get called out to an auto burglary where there's a window smashed,” he said. “Most of the time the doors are unlocked."

News On Six received similar tips about vehicle break-ins in that area but we're told by Police only one person contacted them. Police say if you see something out of the ordinary pick up a phone and call them.

“Please, please reach out,” said Mars. “Contact the police department; get us in the loop so we can get out there and do what we do, to prevent these burglaries.”