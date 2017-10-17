Two Killed In Nowata County Head-On Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people died in a head-on crash on Highway 169 in northern Nowata County Monday night.

Troopers say in their report, a northbound 2003 Nissan Maxima, driven by Nowata resident Barbara Stewart, crossed the center line and struck a southbound 1999 Chevy pickup driven by Matthew Ray of Chanute, Kansas .

The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. near County Road 17, just south of Delaware.

Stewart, 37, and Ray, 41, both died at the scene. The OHP report states both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.