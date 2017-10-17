Hostage Wounded In 2016 Eufaula Bank Robbery Files Lawsuit

A woman taken hostage during a deadly bank robbery last year is now suing nearly everyone who was involved in the incident.

Cedric Norris, 41, took Julie Huff hostage after robbing the Bank of Eufaula and killing bank president Randy Peterson.

Norris was later killed in a shootout with law enforcement.

Huff has filed a suit in McIntosh County suing Tulsa and Creek counties, as well as the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, because she says Norris should have been in prison.

She is also suing multiple law enforcement agencies because she was wounded during the shootout.