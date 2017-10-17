Pizza Hut Reports Data Breach Impacts Online Customers

A warning for Pizza Hut customers. The company says some online customers' credit card and financial information may have been leaked in a data breach.

Pizza Hut told customers by email Saturday about a security intrusion October 1st and 2nd. They say the affected customers ordered food online.

It says the “temporary security intrusion” lasted for about 28 hours. The notice said, and it’s believed that names, billing ZIP codes, delivery addresses, email addresses and payment card information -- meaning account number, expiration date and CVV number -- were compromised.

Pizza Hut is encouraging those customers to participate in credit monitoring to make sure their finances aren't compromised.

Our own Joseph Holloway received an email that his credit card information may have been leaked:

HEADS UP: Pizza Hut sent an email to some customers (including myself) saying credit card info may have been leaked Oct. 1 & 2. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/dhsITM066X — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) October 17, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.