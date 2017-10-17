Pizza Hut Reports Data Breach Impacts Online Customers - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Pizza Hut Reports Data Breach Impacts Online Customers

Posted: Updated:
AP photo AP photo
LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -

A warning for Pizza Hut customers.  The company says some online customers' credit card and financial information may have been leaked in a data breach.

Pizza Hut told customers by email Saturday about a security intrusion October 1st and 2nd. They say the affected customers ordered food online.

It says the “temporary security intrusion” lasted for about 28 hours.  The notice said, and it’s believed that names, billing ZIP codes, delivery addresses, email addresses and payment card information -- meaning account number, expiration date and CVV number -- were compromised.

Pizza Hut is encouraging those customers to participate in credit monitoring to make sure their finances aren't compromised.

Our own Joseph Holloway received an email that his credit card information may have been leaked:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.