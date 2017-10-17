Patriotic Roofers Photo Shared Across Country

A Maine woman's Facebook post has been shared across the country in light of the NFL National Anthem controversy. Michelle Lyons Cossar was attending a football game in Old Town, Maine when she took the photo.

Cossar said as the crowds stood for the National Anthem, someone yelled, "Hey look! They aren't kneeling." She turned around and saw three men roofing a nearby house standing at attention with their hands over their hearts.

A local station covered the story which was then picked up by CNN. One of the men told CNN they were just doing what they were raised to do, respect and honor their country.

NFL owners, union leaders and players are meeting Tuesday, October 17 to discuss the national anthem controversy.

The NFL says letters and emails have poured into team offices in the three weeks since President Donald Trump first criticized players who kneeled in protest.

The quarterback who started the kneeling protest, Colin Kaepernick, filed a grievance against the NFL accusing the owners of colluding to keep him an unemployed free-agent.