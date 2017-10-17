Stigler Man Sought By Haskell County Sheriff's Office

The Haskell County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a Stigler man who's wanted in Haskell County for several outstanding warrants.

Kenneth Franklin Work is aware of the warrants and is trying to avoid arrest, the sheriff's office said Tuesday on its Facebook page.

According to online court records, Work has at least nine outstanding warrants for offenses including possession of controlled substance, driving under suspension and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Work is currently on probation through the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on Work's whereabouts to contact your local law enforcement.