Fans Not Hopeful For Tickets To 2nd George Strait Show At BOK Center

After high demand, a second George Strait concert was added to the BOK Center, and tickets go on sale Friday.

The venue said more tickets will be available for this show, but fans said it’s nearly impossible to get tickets and aren’t getting their hopes up.

“It’s kind of a bummer when you think you have this last chance to see someone that you may never see again that you’ve heard for your whole life,” Alicia Miller said.

After hearing about the first show, Miller said she and her husband tried getting tickets to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.

"Our anniversary was on Monday, the general tickets were going on sale Friday," she said.

They were waiting for the moment tickets went on sale and still did not get any.

"You have to either be part of the fan club, have a credit card, which perpetrates everybody getting more credit, more debt just to get a chance to get these tickets," Miller said.

Ticketmaster is giving early access to Strait's fan club and American Express cardholders.

SMG, which runs the arena, said there will be a limit of four tickets per customer for this show.

BOK club members were able to get pre-sale tickets for the first concert, but management said not for the second show, which means more seats will be up for grabs to the public.

Miller is cautiously optimistic she’ll be able to get tickets this time.

"Maybe I have a chance now. I mean, you never know, but I won't get my hopes up," she said.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday morning at 10:00.