Sweet Potato Latte - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sweet Potato Latte

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients:

  • 2 Triple S Farms sweet potatoes, about 1 pound each
  • 4 cups Dairy Pure Milk
  • ¼ cup coconut milk, optional
  • 3 tablespoons Griffin’s Organic Pancake Syrup
  • Ground cinnamon
  • Serve with Woody Candy’s Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Directions:

  1. Roast the sweet potatoes until cooked through and quite tender. Set aside to slightly
  2. Cool. Once cool enough to handle, peel and dice potatoes.
  3. Puree potatoes in a food processor until smooth.
  4. In a small saucepan, bring milk, coconut milk and syrup to a simmer. On low heat, whisk the sweet potato puree.
  5. Return to a simmer.

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.