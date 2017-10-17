'Dancing With The Tulsa Stars' Set For Saturday

Image of two competitors at the event.

The San Miguel School is set to host its big fundraising event on Saturday.

Spotlight On San Miguel; Dancing With The Tulsa Starts takes place at 6 p.m. on October 21, 2017 at the Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa.

The event will be hosted by News On 6 meteorologist Stacia Knight and anchor Dave Davis.

It gives guests a chance to contribute to San Miguel School, which is dedicated to helping children from challenging environments, regardless of race, nationality or religion through Lasallian education.

