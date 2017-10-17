Tulsa Police Arrest Man, Girlfriend In May Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Arrest Man, Girlfriend In May Homicide

Posted: Updated:
Javonta Williams and Telisha Williams Javonta Williams and Telisha Williams
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police have arrested a 25-year-old man and his girlfriend for their roles in the May shooting death of Tulsa man Odean Johnson. 

Police arrested Javonta Williams on a murder complaint stemming from the May 11 fatal shooting of Johnson, whose body was found in the road at 1500 E. 60th Street. Williams was already in TPD custody on a shooting charge, police said. 

5/21/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Need Help Solving Two Murders

TPD also arrested 37-year-old Telisha Williams, Javonta's girlfriend, for accessory to murder for lying to police and creating an alibi for Javonta the night of the shooting, police said. 

Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting, but a dispute over stolen property, robbery of cash and/or drugs or gang affiliations could all have led to the shooting of Johnson, police said. 

Both Javonta and Telisha Williams are in custody.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.