'Rosie The Riveter' To Be Grand Marshall Of Tulsa Christmas Parade

Tulsa's own "Rosie the Riveter" will be the grand marshall of the 2017 Christmas Parade, the planning committee announced. This year's parade takes a look into Tulsa's past to learn what's worked to make the most successful parade experiences.

Marina Metevelis, in her 90s, is one of three original "Rosie the Riveters" still living. After Pearl Harbor, she applied for a job at the Wichita aircraft plant making the B-17 Flying Fortress.

"We proved we could do men's work with the training we were given," she said. "It was serious business. We had a job, good pay and worked for our country."

She went on to marry an Army man who survived Omaha Beach on D-Day and become the director of The Heritage Center at TCC and a librarian at the school as well.

The Tulsa Christmas Parade, planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, December 9, is celebrating 91 years in Green Country.

The Christmas Parade Committee is publishing a book of over 200 photos showing the development and history of the parade.

Go to the Christmas Parade website to enter the parade, volunteer or sponsor it.