4 Sooners Named Midseason All-Americans By USA Today

By: OU Athletics
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

USA Today has announced its midseason football All-America team, a group that features a nation-leading four Oklahoma Sooners.

OU quarterback Baker Mayfield, tight end Mark Andrews, offensive tackle Orlando Brown and linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo all made the 25-man squad. No other program has more than two representatives on the list.

Mayfield leads the country in completion percentage (.727), passing efficiency rating (207.3) and yards per pass attempt (12.03). He's completed 117-of-161 passes this year with 17 touchdowns to just one interception while throwing for 1,937 yards and rushing for 101 yards and another score.

Andrews leads the Sooners in both receptions (23) and receiving yards (459) while ranking second with three touchdown grabs. He's averaging 20.0 yards per catch, a mark that is better than every other tight end in the country.

Brown has anchored the Oklahoma offensive line, starting at left tackle in all 32 games since the start of 2015, including all six games this season. Behind Brown and the other veterans on the line, OU ranks third in the country in total offense (575.5 yards per game), fourth in passing yards per game (377.7) and 10th in scoring offense (42.0 points per game).

Okoronkwo has been one of the most consistent pass rushers in the country this year, registering at least 0.5 sacks in all six games this season and a least one full sack in five contests. He leads the Big 12 and is tied for eighth nationally with 6.0 sacks on the year, paces the Big 12 and is tied for second nationally with three forced fumbles, and ranks second in the conference with 10.0 tackles for loss.

No. 9 Oklahoma plays at Kansas State on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT in a game that will be televised by FOX. The Sooners have won 13 consecutive true road games, tied with Alabama for the longest streak in the nation.

OKLAHOMA MIDSEASON ALL-AMERICANS

TE Mark Andrews: AP (second team), USA Today

OL Orlando Brown: AP, The Athletic, CBS, ESPN, Sporting News, USA Today

QB Baker Mayfield: AP, The Athletic, CBS, ESPN, Sporting News, USA Today

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: AP, The Athletic, ESPN, USA Today

