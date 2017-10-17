4 Sooners Named Midseason All-Americans By USA Today

Baker Mayfield threw 59 yards to Mark Andrews for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter after Oklahoma had blown a 20-point lead, and the 12th-ranked Sooners held on to beat Texas 29-24 on Saturday.More >>
A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.More >>
It was quite a homecoming for Tulsa football on Saturday, but the Hurricane is moving on after its impressive win.More >>
A trio of former Oklahoma State All-Americans will be on NBA rosters when the 2017-18 season tips off on Tuesday night.More >>
USA Today has announced its midseason football All-America team, a group that features a nation-leading four Oklahoma Sooners.More >>
With Halloween just 15 days away, Russell Westbrook, Nick Collison and the rest of the Thunder had their annual Halloween party this weekend.More >>
