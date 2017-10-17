Woman Arrested After Fatal Cherokee County Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Woman Arrested After Fatal Cherokee County Shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Cherokee County undersheriff said a woman is in jail after a deadly shooting. Investigators said it started as a domestic dispute near Peggs.

The sheriff’s office said a woman shot her husband Tuesday morning after they got into an argument in the driveway at their Cherokee County home.

The sheriff’s office responded to the Tahlequah hospital around 6:00 a.m. where they found 33-year-old Jeremy Fagley.

He was pronounced dead after deputies said he was shot in the stomach by his wife, Keia Beaver.

Deputies said Beaver drove her husband to the hospital and told authorities that Fagley pulled a gun on her during an argument.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Beaver told them that she didn't mean to shoot her husband but was acting out of self-defense.

“She showed me her injuries to her forearm and her throat. She shook out glass from her hair on my desk. Right now we have no reason to believe she wasn't a victim of a battery,” said Undersheriff Jason Chenault.

The sheriff’s office said the couple has history of domestic violence.

Their two kids – ages 1 and 4 - were inside the home asleep at the time of the incident and are now safe with family.

Beaver was arrested on a first-degree manslaughter complaint and is currently in jail.

