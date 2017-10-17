Tulsa's Oktoberfest Adds Axe-Throwing Booth

Tulsa's Oktoberfest opens to the public on Thursday.

There will be German music and plenty of German food, and something new this year: axe throwing.

Axe throwing and beer — sounds like a party.

It's that time of year again. Folks are putting the finishing touches on their exhibits.

There'll be a new sound around Oktoberfest this year with the Angry Axe Throwing Club's booth.

"There's a lot of people that come to Oktoberfest, hopefully everybody who wants to throw can have an opportunity to do that," said Chance Hawkins.

He said axe throwing is a good stress reliever. It works for him and he thinks it might for the rest of us.

Eventually he wants to open a permanent facility. In the meantime, the portable setup will help introduce the sport.

"We are part of the World Axe Throwing League," Hawkins said.

Bet you didn't know they had one of those.

Hawkins' wife Alycia said they are going to have nightly tournaments and are trying to find the Top Chop at Oktoberfest.

They're also looking for punny axe-throwing team names, too.

"We've had the Mani-Axe, Bury the Hatchet, the Bad-Axe," she said.

Oktoberfest opens Thursday and runs through Sunday on the West bank of the river.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.