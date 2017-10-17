Tulsa's Oktoberfest Adds Axe-Throwing Booth - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa's Oktoberfest Adds Axe-Throwing Booth

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa's Oktoberfest Adds Axe-Throwing Booth Tulsa's Oktoberfest Adds Axe-Throwing Booth
Tulsa's Oktoberfest Adds Axe-Throwing Booth Tulsa's Oktoberfest Adds Axe-Throwing Booth
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa's Oktoberfest opens to the public on Thursday. 

There will be German music and plenty of German food, and something new this year: axe throwing.

Axe throwing and beer — sounds like a party.

It's that time of year again. Folks are putting the finishing touches on their exhibits.

There'll be a new sound around Oktoberfest this year with the Angry Axe Throwing Club's booth.

"There's a lot of people that come to Oktoberfest, hopefully everybody who wants to throw can have an opportunity to do that," said Chance Hawkins.

He said axe throwing is a good stress reliever. It works for him and he thinks it might for the rest of us.

Eventually he wants to open a permanent facility. In the meantime, the portable setup will help introduce the sport.

"We are part of the World Axe Throwing League," Hawkins said.

Bet you didn't know they had one of those.

Hawkins' wife Alycia said they are going to have nightly tournaments and are trying to find the Top Chop at Oktoberfest.

They're also looking for punny axe-throwing team names, too.

"We've had the Mani-Axe, Bury the Hatchet, the Bad-Axe," she said.

Oktoberfest opens Thursday and runs through Sunday on the West bank of the river.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.