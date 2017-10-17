Driver Speeds From One Crash And Causes Another, BAPD Says - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Driver Speeds From One Crash And Causes Another, BAPD Says

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A multi-vehicle crash at 81st and Garnett stemmed from a nearby hit-and-run crash, police say.

According to police, it started at 71st and Garnett Tuesday afternoon.

They said a driver sped away from that crash the collided with two other vehicles at 81st and Garnett.

Four people were taken to the hospital, police said. Two are in critical condition.

Police said there was minor damage to the vehicle at 71st and Garnett and that no injuries were reported there.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Roads will be closed at 81st and Garnett while crews clear the scene.

