Tulsa Kids Challenged To Read 2 Million Books

Tulsa's Gathering Place isn't open yet, but it's already working to help Green Country children.

Gathering Place director Tony Moore and Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist read to children at Eugene Fields Elementary this morning.

It's part of the Reading Tree Challenge, which asks Tulsa County children to read 2-million books before the park opens next year.

"We know kids will come to the park and play and have a blast and they'll play and enjoy all the attractions, but education is such a major part as we invest back in their communities," Moore said.

