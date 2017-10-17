TU Looks To Keep Momentum Going vs. UConn

It was quite a homecoming for Tulsa football on Saturday, but the Hurricane is moving on after its impressive win.More >>
It was quite a homecoming for Tulsa football on Saturday, but the Hurricane is moving on after its impressive win.More >>
After a disheartening loss at Tulane, Tulsa football is back home to try and snap a four-game skid.More >>
After a disheartening loss at Tulane, Tulsa football is back home to try and snap a four-game skid.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
The Bob Hurley Auto Family Athlete of the Week is Skiatook running back TK Wilkerson.More >>
The Bob Hurley Auto Family Athlete of the Week is Skiatook running back TK Wilkerson.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke out Tuesday evening in a very brief press update following an annual meeting with NFL players and owners at the league's headquarters in New York City.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke out Tuesday evening in a very brief press update following an annual meeting with NFL players and owners at the league's headquarters in New York City.More >>
It was quite a homecoming for Tulsa football on Saturday, but the Hurricane is moving on after its impressive win.More >>
It was quite a homecoming for Tulsa football on Saturday, but the Hurricane is moving on after its impressive win.More >>
A trio of former Oklahoma State All-Americans will be on NBA rosters when the 2017-18 season tips off on Tuesday night.More >>
A trio of former Oklahoma State All-Americans will be on NBA rosters when the 2017-18 season tips off on Tuesday night.More >>