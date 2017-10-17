1 Dead, 2 Injured In Washington County Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Highway 11 near Avant is back open after a fatal crash Tuesday night.

One person died in the crash, one person was flown to the hospital with very serious injuries and another was taken by ambulance.

A mangled mess is left over after OHP says the driver of a truck was speeding down highway 11 in Washington County.

“Tried passing several vehicles, lost control and then the car struck that truck,” stated Trooper Derek Hempel.

The driver of a truck was taken by ambulance to the hospital. What we can't show you is the car on the other side, where one person didn't survive and the other is seriously hurt.

"It looks pretty bad,” Hempel stated. “This one is amongst the worst I've seen."

Troopers deployed their new drone as a tool for the investigation.

"It's basically just to map out the whole scene,” said Hempel.

While troopers are still not done with their investigation, they say it's tough to see crashes like this one.

"Could have been preventable if you just slow down and more patient, especially around these curves on this stretch right here,” said Hempel. “This is pretty bad, just slow down."

At this time, OHP says it's too soon to tell if distracted driving or alcohol played a factor. 

