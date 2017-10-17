Jay Superintendent Discontinues Program After Sex Ed Lesson Upsets Parents

After a graphic sex ed lesson upset some Jay middle school parents, the superintendent told News On 6 he had no knowledge of the curriculum until last Thursday and that he immediately had the middle school principal discontinue the program the next day.

He says the school board voted unanimously last year to use the program which was before he began working for the district.

Related Story: Sex Ed Lesson Upsets Green Country Parents

Parents complained the terms were too graphic and that the lesson taught kids how to have sex rather than teaching them about safe sex.