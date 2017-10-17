TPS Releases Disappointing State Test Results

Tulsa Public Schools released their state test results and the results are not good.

For the highest level tested — 10th Grade — only 27 percent of students showed they were at least proficient in English Language Arts.

In math, only 19 percent were proficient.

And 31 were proficient in U.S. History.

Some schools had no students in certain grades who were proficient on some subjects.

The full results: