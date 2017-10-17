Athlete of the Week: Skiatook's TK Wilkerson - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Athlete of the Week: Skiatook's TK Wilkerson

Posted:
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma -

The Bob Hurley Auto Family Athlete of the Week is Skiatook running back TK Wilkerson.

The senior running back had a big night as the Bulldogs downed Bishop Kelley 45-23, tallying 25 carries for 195 yards and three touchdowns. 

