Tulsa County Detention Officer Jailed, Accused Of Striking Inmate

A Tulsa County detention officer was arrested Tuesday on an allegation he struck an inmate.

Ransom Wise Adedeji turned himself into the Tulsa County Jail on a misdemeanor assault charge, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said.

Adedeji is accused of striking an inmate with his radio while working in the jail on Oct. 12, 2017.

He was placed on paid administrative leave the day of the incident.

He is now on unpaid leave.

He's been a detention officer at TCSO since July 5, 2017.