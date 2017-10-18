WARN Team Meteorologists Tracking A Weekend System

The next storm system will move across the area this weekend with increasing thunderstorm chances by Saturday evening. The threat for a few strong to severe storms will be possible along with some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. The system appears to be rather progressive and should clear the area sometime pre-dawn or slightly after sunrise Sunday.

Before this system nears our area this weekend, we’re looking at fine fall weather today with a minor warming trend underway. Temperatures in the 40s this morning will move into the upper 70s or lower 80s this afternoon along with sunshine and gusty south winds.

The pattern has remained fairly consistent in the data regarding the next few days. South winds will increase today and continue right up into the weekend before the front moves across the area Saturday night. Low level moisture flow will return Friday with dew points in the 60s advancing across north TX into western and central OK before spreading eastward Friday afternoon and evening.

This process of incoming moisture may lead to a few spotty showers late Friday night into Saturday morning but the odds remain very low. The better chance will remain Saturday afternoon and evening.

The upper air flow will be quite fast later this week with the majority of upper air dynamics scooting across the northern plains and the Prairie Provinces of Canada. A long wave trough is expected to develop at the base of a strong Canadian low and sweep across the nation Saturday into Sunday. t’s this feature that will drive the front southward Saturday night bringing the rain and storms across the area.

It’s also this feature that will push this front southeast of our area by early Sunday morning. The pattern behind the boundary will eventually be from the northwest and should bring a fast-moving trough southward Monday night into Tuesday from southern Canada and the northern high plains.

This will bring a brushing blow of colder ( cooler ) air into the northern OK region with a surge of dry air Wednesday morning. Consequently, our morning lows Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s with daytime highs in the 60s to near 70 along with stout north winds. No precipitation will arrive with this wave.

