Six People Robbed In Tulsa Home Invasion - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Six People Robbed In Tulsa Home Invasion

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
Police say three armed men forced their way into an east Tulsa home. Police say three armed men forced their way into an east Tulsa home.
The men were in a Dodge Ram found abandoned in parking lot. The men were in a Dodge Ram found abandoned in parking lot.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police said three men forced their way into a home at gunpoint and robbed the people inside just after midnight Wednesday, October 18.

The six people inside the home in the 500 block of South 76th East Avenue were robbed of their wallets, cell phones and electronic devices, according to TPD. No one was hurt.

Authorities said the three men ran to a black Dodge Ram and drove eastbound on East 6th Street. The vehicle was found a few minutes later abandoned at the Lakeside Place Apartments at 2200 South 99th East Avenue.

The pickup's owner saw his vehicle on TV and called police saying he'd loaned it to someone. Authorities say if and when they find the suspects, there will likely be an unauthorized use of motor vehicle charge added.

Officers also told News On 6 they don't have a good description of the robbers, and the victims are not being very forthcoming.

Investigators said they are processing the pickup for evidence. If you know anything about this home invasion, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.