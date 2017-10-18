Six People Robbed In Tulsa Home Invasion

Police say three armed men forced their way into an east Tulsa home.

Tulsa Police said three men forced their way into a home at gunpoint and robbed the people inside just after midnight Wednesday, October 18.

The six people inside the home in the 500 block of South 76th East Avenue were robbed of their wallets, cell phones and electronic devices, according to TPD. No one was hurt.

Authorities said the three men ran to a black Dodge Ram and drove eastbound on East 6th Street. The vehicle was found a few minutes later abandoned at the Lakeside Place Apartments at 2200 South 99th East Avenue.

The pickup's owner saw his vehicle on TV and called police saying he'd loaned it to someone. Authorities say if and when they find the suspects, there will likely be an unauthorized use of motor vehicle charge added.

Officers also told News On 6 they don't have a good description of the robbers, and the victims are not being very forthcoming.

Investigators said they are processing the pickup for evidence. If you know anything about this home invasion, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.