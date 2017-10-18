Former Tulsa Officer Expected To Take Stand In Murder Trial - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Former Tulsa Police Officer Shannon Kepler is scheduled to take the stand in his fourth murder trial Wednesday. Closing arguments and jury deliberation are also expected in Shannon Kepler's fourth murder trial. 

Kepler's daughter Lisa testified Tuesday.  She told the jury that on the day of the shooting, she and her boyfriend Jeremey Lake were passing out water bottles to the homeless. When she and Lake walked back home, she said she noticed a Suburban parked out front. 

She said her dad was driving, and when he started asking her questions she walked away.  Lisa said that's when she heard shots, turned around and saw Lake hit the ground.

The jury also heard from Lake's brother, who was 13 at the time of the shooting. 

All three of Kepler's previous trials have ended in hung juries.

