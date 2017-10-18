Fire Breaks Out In Two Vacant Tulsa Homes

Another fire took place near 53rd and Utica.

Tulsa fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused two overnight house fires. The most recent happened just before 1:30 Wednesday morning near 2nd and Utica.

Firefighters say the house was vacant, but a fire started at the front of the home and the building is destroyed. No one was hurt.

The other fire was at a vacant house near 53rd and Utica. Fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, October 17. The home was heavily damaged on the inside.

No one was living there at the time, and no one was hurt.