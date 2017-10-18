Fire Breaks Out In Two Vacant Tulsa Homes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fire Breaks Out In Two Vacant Tulsa Homes

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused two overnight house fires. The most recent happened just before 1:30  Wednesday morning near 2nd and Utica.

Firefighters say the house was vacant, but a fire started at the front of the home and the building is destroyed. No one was hurt. 

The other fire was at a vacant house near 53rd and Utica. Fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, October 17. The home was heavily damaged on the inside.

No one was living there at the time, and no one was hurt.

