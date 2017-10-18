Tulsa Armed Robbery Ends In Shot Out Car Window

A Tulsa woman was sitting in her car when she was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the victim and her boyfriend had just gotten home around 1am in the 2200 block of south Oswego when two suspects ran up to her car, one pointing a gun and demanded money.

The man with the gun, identified as “Demon”, broke out the front passenger window after a brief struggle over the victim’s purse, police say.

As the suspect fled the scene, he fired a single shot into the back window of the car with his .45 caliber handgun.

Reports say the bullet was found lodged in the rear seat.

The suspects were reported to be living around 7th and Sheridan.