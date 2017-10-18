Pew Research Quiz Helps Explain How Police View Their Jobs

Pew Research Center has released a quiz to let people guess how officers responded to questions about their own jobs.

The quiz is based on a 2017 Pew Research Center nationwide survey that asked 7,917 police officers how they viewed their jobs.

Amid protests and calls for reform, officers were asked about key issues and recent fatal encounters between blacks and police.

The survey says a vast majority of police worry about their safety and don’t think the public understands the risks they face.

According to the Pew Research Center, the survey is “one of the largest ever conducted with a nationally representative sample of police...”

The survey claims that 86% of officers say fatal encounters between police and blacks have made policing harder.

The survey also looks into police culture reporting that “about eight-in-ten (79%) say they have been thanked by someone for their service in the month prior to the survey while on duty. But also during that time two-thirds say they have been verbally abused by a member of their community, and a third have fought or physically struggled with a suspect.”