Oologah Woman Dies After Two-Vehicle Wreck

The information in this report was taken from an OHP collision report.

An Oologah woman who was injured in a two-vehicle wreck has died of her injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Lillian Imhoff, 76, passed away October 10, 2017.

She was hurt in a crash just outside Oologah on Highway 169 near County Road NS 4090 the afternoon of September 29, according to OHP.

Troopers say Terry Imhoff, 77, was driving their vehicle when he and Adam Mathis collided on the inside lane. Mathis, a 34-year-old Delaware resident, was not injured.

Troopers are still investigating the crash and have not listed its cause.