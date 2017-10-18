Vote For New Education License Plate Through October 20

There's still some time to vote on which student artwork will make up a new Oklahoma license plate. "License To Educate' is a special plate to benefit teacher recruitment efforts.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister invited Oklahoma students to design a license plate and said they had almost 800 entries. That's been narrowed down to six finalists. The public can vote for their favorite - but only through October 20.

Students whose designs made the cut were Sarah Skaggs of Ada, Kace Kimble of Bunch, Kaleigh Buser and Dulandika Malalage, both of Stillwater, Thomas Buchanan of Harrah and Katelyn Branson of Edmond.

The winner will be notified November 5, according to the State Department of Education.

Here's a link to vote.