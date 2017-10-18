OU Softball: Fall Ball Continues Wednesday Night

Baker Mayfield threw 59 yards to Mark Andrews for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter after Oklahoma had blown a 20-point lead, and the 12th-ranked Sooners held on to beat Texas 29-24 on Saturday.More >>
A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.More >>
One bright spot for TU football this year has been Union graduate Shamari Brooks.More >>
The two-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball team continues its run of fall exhibition games Wednesday night as it hosts North Central Texas College.More >>
The Bob Hurley Auto Family Athlete of the Week is Skiatook running back TK Wilkerson.More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke out Tuesday evening in a very brief press update following an annual meeting with NFL players and owners at the league's headquarters in New York City.More >>
