Another Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Employee Arrested, Charged This Week

A second Tulsa County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested and charged with a crime this week.

Deputy Justin Kaczynski is charged with felony larceny.

He’s accused of taking a dog from the yard of a home on Sept. 25, 2017, said TCSO Spokeswoman Casey Roebuck.

He was placed on paid administrative leave on Sept. 28.

Now that charges have been filed, Kaczynski is on unpaid leave.

He was hired as a detention officer on July 10, 2006.

He was promoted to the rank of deputy on Nov. 1, 2012.

Kaczynski turned himself into the Tulsa County Jail Wednesday.

On Tuesday, TCSO detention officer Ransom Wise Adedeji turned himself into the Tulsa County Jail on a misdemeanor assault charge.

Adedeji is accused of striking an inmate with his radio while working in the jail on Oct. 12, 2017.

“It’s important that TCSO maintain the high standards expected of law enforcement”, said Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado in an email. “We will vigorously investigate any betrayal of the public’s trust by one of our employees.”

No further information was immediately available.