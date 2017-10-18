Sperry Students Team Up With Tulsa Co. Deputies To Feed The Hungry

Sperry High School Students are spending their fall break feeding the hungry.

Wednesday, about 30 students, plus community volunteers, teamed up with Tulsa County Deputies to hand out bags of groceries to needy families.

"We're just out here trying to do a good thing for the community, give back to the people who give so much to the schools,” said Sperry Senior Jashima Deberry.

The giveaway is part of the food bank's "Welcome Table Mobile Grocery Day."