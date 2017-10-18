Green Country Guide To Fall Activities

Green Country has a lot going on in the next few weeks for Halloween and also just some good old-fashioned fall fun. From pumpkin patches to hay rides and trick-or-treating, there's something for everyone. We've compiled a list of events and activities, most of which are free. A few are for adults but most are for the entire family.

Friday, October 20, 2017

Spring Dental Haunted House For All - Free | Family-friendly event

Spring Dental - Brookside, 4955 S. Peoria Ave., Tulsa, OK

Friday, October 20, 2017

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spring Dental will host its annual haunted house on Friday, October 20. Spring Dental promises that the haunted house will be way scarier than going to the dentist! The event is free and open to the public and families at its Brookside office. The haunted house will have family-friendly rooms for kids of all ages. Tricks, treats and fun are planned for the event.

Gilcrease After Hours: Halloween At the Museum - Free | Adults

Gilcrease Museum - 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Rd., Tulsa

Friday, October 20, 2017

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Gilcrease After Hours is celebrating all things Halloween with light performances, cocktails, costume contest and a pumpkin carving contest. (Bring pumpkins already carved to the event.) Also, check out the exhibition of "Kay WalkingStick: An American Artist," and enjoy live music by Tulsa musician Fiawna Forté. Gilcrease encourages people to come explore the museum grounds, grab a drink, network with other young professionals and support your local art community. The event is free.



Saturday, October 21, 2017

Chandler Park Fireside Scary Tales - Free | Family-friendly event

Chandler Park - 6500 W. 21st Street S., Tulsa, OK

Saturday, October 21, 2017

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bring a blanket, camp chair and flashlights and listen to storytellers tell scary stories. S'mores, hot cocoa and cider provided. The event is free.

Native Fall Festival - Free | Family-friendly event

Riverwalk Jenks - 300 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks, OK

Saturday, October 21, 2017

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Enjoy the fall weather at Riverwalk Jenks while checking out several arts and crafts booths, enjoy live music and grab an Indian Taco.

Route 66 Pecan and Fun Fest - Free with some paid attractions | Family-friendly event

The Nut House - 26677 S. Highway 66, Claremore, OK

Saturday, October 21, 2017

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy a car show, live music, variety of food, pumpkin painting, pie-eating contest, kids' Halloween costume contest, arts & crafts show, kids' games and much more. Children will also be able to trick-or-treat through the vendor booths from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Bounce houses, inflatable obstacle course, sack races and costume contest are free. Other paid activities on site include hay ride, pony and camel rides, pumpkin decorating and sumo suit wrestling.



Sunday, October 22, 2017

Fall Festival at Riverwalk Jenks - Free | Family-friendly event

300 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks, OK

Sunday, October 22, 2017

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fall festival will have events for the entire family, including trick or treating, games, pumpkin painting and inflatables for the kids, and vendors on site for the adults. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation will be selling pumpkins for $8. Trick or Treating: will be from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. with most of the Riverwalk tenants.



Thursday, October 26, 2017

Westfest at TCC West Campus - Free with some paid activities | Family-friendly event

TCC West Campus - 7505 W. 41st Street S., Tulsa, OK

Thursday, October 26, 2017

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WestFest is a fall festival at West Campus that includes free carnival games and free hotdogs, chips and water for the first 300 people. There will be only a few things at WestFest that charge a fee, and proceeds go to student organizations. Games, candy, food, spook trail and much more. Free family-friendly movie on the lawn behind the student union from 8:15 to 9:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.



Friday, October 27, 2017

Harvest Carnival - A Halloween Alternative - Free | Family-friendly event

Rhema Bible Church, Ninowski Recreation Centre - 1025 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, OK

Friday, October 27

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Harvest Carnival is a Halloween alternative for children that provides a safe, action-packed, candy-filled party for the entire Tulsa/Broken Arrow community. There will be 80 game booths and 5,000 lbs. of candy. The event is free.



Saturday, October 28, 2017

Chandler Park Community Center's Boo Bash - $3 Admission

Chandler Park - 6500 W. 21st Street S., Tulsa, OK

Saturday, October 28, 2017

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Costume contest, refreshments, dancing, prizes and music DJ Soule. $3/person



Sunday, October 29, 2017

Community Wide Trunk Or Treat & Fall Festival - Free | Family-friendly event

Heritage Pumpkin Patch - 5300 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, OK

Sunday, October 29, 2017

This free event has something for everyone. For the kids, bounce houses, face painting, sno-cones, hay rides, dunk tank and lots of games will be available. Free hot dogs and plenty of candy will be available. ?



Trunk 'R' Treat - Free | Family-friendly event

Lifechanger Church Free Trunk 'R' Treat

Lifechanger Church - 2221 Cornerstone Ave. & N. Highway 88, Claremore, OK

Sunday, October 29, 2017

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy trick or treating where a lot of treats and candy will be available.



Monday, October 30, 2017

Mall-O-Ween - Free | Family-friendly event

Woodland Hills Mall Mall-O-Ween

7021 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa, OK

Monday, October 20, 2017

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Trick or treating has never been easier than the Mall-o-ween. Kids can trick or treat throughout the mall at participating retailers for a whole hour and a half. Woodland Hills Mall is also raising money for the Susan G. Komen foundation with $5 per child for the bounce house in the center court.

Annual Halloween Events:



Oklahoma Heritage Farm Fall Festival - $8 Admission | Family-friendly event

OK Heritage Farm - 38512 US Highway 75, Ramona, OK

Runs through October 29, 2017

The Heritage Farm Fall Festival has several attractions including its famous pumpkin patch and more than 25 different activities and games. The festival also has an 11-acre maze with a mini-maze for the younger kids and a mega maze for those looking for a challenge. Kids can also enjoy a cow train and hay rides, which travel through scenes showing off Oklahoma's history. Admission is $8 for all ages, 2 & under are free. Group rates are available.

HallowZOOenn - $8 Admission | Family-friendly event

Tulsa Zoo - 6421 E. 36th Street North, Tulsa, OK

October 27 - October 31, 2017

Enjoy trick or treating in a spooky, but not-too-scary, family-friendly location. The Tulsa Zoo will have plenty of candy and treats as well as a pirate ship and activities such as kid-safe archery, coloring and a catwalk. And of course, the Haunted Train will be running for $5 per person and carousel for $1 per person.



HallowMarine - $10 for Adults, $7 for kids | Family-friendly event

Oklahoma Aquarium - 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks, OK

October 27 - October 31

Trick-or-treaters are invited to enjoy this indoor, safe Halloween tradition. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children and free for kids under 3.

Halloween Event at Bass Pro Shops - Free | Family-friendly event

Bass Pro Shops - 101 Bass Pro Drive, Broken Arrow, OK

October 21 - October 31, 2017

Plenty of activities for the kids including free Hallween photos with the Peanuts Gang, kids' pumpkin toss game, Halloween crafts, costume parade and trick or treating.