Tulsa Car Dealership Collects Food For Good Cause

A Tulsa car dealership is joining a statewide "CAN-struction" competition, collecting food for those in need.

This year is the 12th year for the competition and it's all about being creative and making a sculpture out of donated cans and other food items.

The theme is "Dragon Down Hunger," and the employees at Bob Moore built a dragon out of donated food that will all be donated to those in need.

With a moat made out of pinto beans and Doritos, the sculpture is meant to draw attention to hunger.

Thousands of cans are stacked on display, giving the dragon an elaborate tail.

It's all part of a competition with Bob Moore's 15 other locations throughout the state.

The food will go to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, as well as the Regional Food Bank.

Samantha Ehrhardt, Bob Moore Internet Sales, said even though the design is complete, employees want to collect as much food as they can before their competition deadline.

"We have a box available for everybody to come in and take a look at the dragon, and just give back what you can," Ehrhardt said.

There are only a few items right now, so if you'd like to donate any non-perishable food items, go down to Bob Moore at 46th and Memorial from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. up until October 30, 2017.