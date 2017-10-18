Slain Cherokee County Man's Family Speaks Out

Family members of a man who was shot and killed by his girlfriend in Cherokee County are talking for the first time.

The family describes the relationship that ended so badly.

A brother, a good friend and a loving father — that's how Jerry Faglie describes his younger brother, 33-year-old Jeremy Faglie, whose fiance shot and killed him Tuesday morning following a domestic dispute.

"The whole ordeal is just crazy. It's just like a bad dream you don't want to wake up from," he said.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's office said his girlfriend, Keia Beaver, said she was acting out of self defense.

His family takes issue with Beaver's version of events.

Beaver and Faglie were together for three years, and Faglie's family said she was always the aggressor.

"They slandered his name and said he's abusive. I think she's the abusive one in the relationship. If it was so bad she wouldn't be coming back," said Jerry Faglie.

"There was always threats that she would do this to him. And there was an open conversation on Facebook of her doing this. We just never thought this would actually happen," said Jennifer Cobbs, the victim's cousin.

The couple's two kids were inside the home asleep at the time of the incident.

The family said they're now now safe in DHS custody. All they want now is for justice to be served.

"My family's never suffered a loss like this or anything. We're good people. We don't do this to other people. It's just devastating," Cobbs said.

The case is under investigation.

Beaver was arrested on a first-degree manslaughter complaint and is now out of jail after posting a $25,000 bond.