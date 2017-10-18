Slain Cherokee County Man's Family Speaks Out - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Slain Cherokee County Man's Family Speaks Out

Posted: Updated:
Slain Cherokee County Man's Family Speaks Out Slain Cherokee County Man's Family Speaks Out
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Family members of a man who was shot and killed by his girlfriend in Cherokee County are talking for the first time. 

The family describes the relationship that ended so badly.

A brother, a good friend and a loving father — that's how Jerry Faglie describes his younger brother, 33-year-old Jeremy Faglie, whose fiance shot and killed him Tuesday morning following a domestic dispute.

10/17/2017 Related Story: Woman Arrested After Fatal Cherokee County Shooting

"The whole ordeal is just crazy. It's just like a bad dream you don't want to wake up from," he said.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's office said his girlfriend, Keia Beaver, said she was acting out of self defense. 

His family takes issue with Beaver's version of events.

Beaver and Faglie were together for three years, and Faglie's family said she was always the aggressor.

"They slandered his name and said he's abusive. I think she's the abusive one in the relationship. If it was so bad she wouldn't be coming back," said Jerry Faglie.

"There was always threats that she would do this to him. And there was an open conversation on Facebook of her doing this. We just never thought this would actually happen," said Jennifer Cobbs, the victim's cousin.

The couple's two kids were inside the home asleep at the time of the incident.

The family said they're now now safe in DHS custody. All they want now is for justice to be served. 

"My family's never suffered a loss like this or anything. We're good people. We don't do this to other people. It's just devastating," Cobbs said.

The case is under investigation. 

Beaver was arrested on a first-degree manslaughter complaint and is now out of jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.