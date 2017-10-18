Tulsa Woman Recalls Being Kidnapped By Boyfriend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Crime

Tulsa Woman Recalls Being Kidnapped By Boyfriend

Matthew Mathena. Courtesy TCSO
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A woman says her boyfriend kidnapped her last week and drove her around Tulsa County.

Shannon Eaton said her boyfriend, Matthew Mathena, took her car early last week but little did she know what she was in for on Thursday.

Police say Mathena kidnapped Eaton around 2:45 p.m. and started driving around Tulsa County to find drugs.

“He grabbed a red and yellow screw driver and said if you don't find me what I need, I’m going to stab you," Eaton said.

She said Mathena twisted her arms several times, hit her in the face with a Mountain Dew bottle and attempted to strangle her.

She was able to stop at a QuikTrip, ask for help and call her brother.

“They told me to stay in there, that it would be safe and I said, 'you have no idea, it’s not safe for you guys,” Eaton said.

Eaton kept her phone call open with her brother when she got back in the car and was able to give landmarks while they were driving which helped lead officers to their location.

“He was able to hear what was going on and could tell basically where they were from that conversation and was able to call us so we could go help her,” said Captain Todd Enzbrenner of the Sand Springs Police Department.

Enzbrenner said they see domestic violence situations daily and that there is help out there.

“You don't have to be a victim from anybody,” Enzbrenner said. “No one should be laying their hands on you, on their throat, beating you, hitting you, doing any of those things and if they are, seek help because there's lots of avenues out there.”

But Eaton said she is just happy to be alive and hopes her story will help other victims of domestic violence in the future.

“If there's a moment that you can get away, find that moment and get away before its too late,” Eaton said.

Mathena is facing strangulation and kidnapping charges, but he is also facing charges in several counties.

The family of the victim created a GoFundMe page to help pay for damage to the car & relocation fees.

